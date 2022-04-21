Big Bend Continuum of Care working with landlords to provide housing

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Big Bend Continuum of Care is reaching out to land owners that can allow them to rent to tenants they wouldn't normally rent to.

The Landlord Engagement Process aims to educate landlords on financial resources that will allow them to rent units to those who have a history of being late on rent, currently homeless and looking for permanent housing and those who've been evicted.

The program is meant to help landlords feel more supported, while also helping people who may be facing a housing crisis.

"We believe there are some changed views, some hardened hearts and so we wanted to offer a platform for them to speak with us about their issues and try to use the funding that we have as well as the city and county's landlord mitigation fund to support them so that their losses aren't that great when dealing with our clients," Johnna Coleman, executive director, Big Bend Continuum of Care said.

Big Bend Continuum of Care will hold a landlord engagement informational May 18.