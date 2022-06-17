Big Bend Cares Artopia needs volunteers to help with upcoming auction fundraiser

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Big Bend Cares Artopia is back in person and better than ever, but they need your help.

Over 700 people are expected to attend in person.

Money raised will go towards client services, patient transportation, food bags, and housing assistance.

To make this event successful Event Coordinator Serene Smallwood says they are hoping for at least 50 more volunteers.

"We need many hands in order to execute Artopia. We need many, many hands. Anybody who can lift something, anybody who can drive a car, anybody who can stand there and greet people," Smallwood said.

The auction is June 25 from 6:30-9:30pm.

It'll be held at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

To volunteer, go to the Big Bend Artopia website to find out where you can fill out a volunteer form.