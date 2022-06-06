Be Strong Therapy Services honors cancer survivors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Be Strong Therapy Services recognized and honored cancer survivors Monday.

It's part of National Cancer Survivors Day.

Monday, they hosted survivors for a celebration of life.

Be Strong Therapy Services helps cancer patients with quality of life after radiation and chemotherapy.

Many patients who go through cancer treatment have physical and mental challenges to work through.

Monday was all about celebrating those survivors.

"Our goal, and what we're celebrating, is that a lot of people now survive cancer diagnosis. We want to celebrate the life you have after your cancer diagnosis," Kelly Uanino, an occupational therapist at Be Strong Therapy Services said.

National Cancer Survivors Day is a chance to celebrate those who have survived, inspire those recently diagnosed and offer support for patients and their families.