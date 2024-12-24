Barn completely destroyed after early morning fire in Tallahassee

Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) responded to a structure fire on Mizzenmast Lane at 2:52 a.m. on December 24.

Crews encountered heavy fire threatening nearby homes and deployed multiple attack lines to contain it.

The barn and its contents were a total loss.

SEE FULL MEDIA RELEASE BELOW:

At 2:52 a.m. on December 24, the Tallahassee Fire Department (TFD) responded to a structure fire on Mizzenmast Lane. Upon arrival, crews encountered heavy fire coming from a large open building, with the fire threatening nearby homes. Firefighters acted quickly, deploying multiple attack lines to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent residences. Unfortunately, the barn and its contents were a total loss.

Due to the absence of nearby hydrants, TFD utilized multiple water tankers, including support from the Lake Talquin Volunteer Fire Department, to ensure a steady water supply. Crews remained on scene for several hours to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

TFD was assisted on scene by Lake Talquin Volunteer Fire Department, Leon County EMS and Leon County Sheriff's Office.