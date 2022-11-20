Bag of Blessings event provides food ahead of holiday season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two hundred families in the Big Bend received a free Thanksgiving meal on Saturday thanks to one Big Bend church.

Abundant Life and Restoration Ministries International Church hosted a Bag of Blessings drive thru event to help feed families this holiday season.

People received a turkey, canned goods and fresh produce.

"At this point, I have nothing for Thanksgiving, so I was able to come here. We didn't have to wait very long, everybody's been friendly. Now I have something I can have for Thanksgiving for my family," Deanna Clayton said.

Volunteers say the event is a great way for them to love, give and serve the community.

This is the 13th year ALARM Church has hosted the Bag of Blessings event.