Bag of Blessings event provides food ahead of holiday season

Event hosted by Abundant Life and Restoration Ministries International Church
Abundant Life and Restoration Ministries International Church hosted a Bag of Blessings drive thru event to help feed families this holiday season.
Posted at 12:33 AM, Nov 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-20 00:33:41-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two hundred families in the Big Bend received a free Thanksgiving meal on Saturday thanks to one Big Bend church.

People received a turkey, canned goods and fresh produce.

"At this point, I have nothing for Thanksgiving, so I was able to come here. We didn't have to wait very long, everybody's been friendly. Now I have something I can have for Thanksgiving for my family," Deanna Clayton said.

Volunteers say the event is a great way for them to love, give and serve the community.

This is the 13th year ALARM Church has hosted the Bag of Blessings event.

