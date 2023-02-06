Athletes converge in Tallahassee for 48th Tallahassee Marathon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Marathon was back Sunday morning and it was bigger than ever before.

The course took runners all throughout the capital city starting near the capitol building on Monroe Street.

More than 1,300 people ran, which is an all time high for the event that's in its 48th year.

That's 400 more runners compared to last year.

ABC 27 spoke with two runners from the race, Jamilia Allen and Allie Blanchette.

Allen used the marathon to train for one in Atlanta, and Blanchette ran the half marathon to reach personal goals.

"I feel like running is a very meditative sort of sport, so it's helpful when the world gets crazy to run and kind of zone out for a bit and then the big community that shows up here," Blanchette said.

According to race results, Hisato Suetsugu from Georgia finished in first place for the marathon's men's division, and Purity Munene from South Carolina secured first place for the women's division.

The top prize for winning either race was $1,000. The event was organized by Tallahassee's Gulf Winds Track Club.