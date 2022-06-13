Art show, memorial for Salau, Sims set for Friday at The Plant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A special art show and memorial is happening this Friday for Oluwatoyin Salau at the Plant in Tallahassee.

Monday marks two years since the double murders of Oluwatoyin Salau and Vicki Sims.

Both were found dead at a home off of Monday Road in 2020.

Sims was active in her church while Salau was a 19-year-old activist-- Salau's cousin Jason Osagie hopes the art show will help the community see how Salau saw the world.

Half of the proceeds from Friday's show will go to the plant, while the other half will go to Bond Community Mutual Aide that helps people in the community with rent, food, and other services.