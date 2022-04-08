Around Town April 9 and 10

Saturday, April 9

RECYCLING EVENT

The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County Public Works will host an electronics recycling event April 9 from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street. Items that will not be accepted at the April 9 event include items such as vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment, and other non-recyclable items. For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at 229-671-3640 or Lowndes County Public Works at 229-671-2700.

SPRING CLEANING

The City of Thomasville will be providing safe disposal locations for the community to dispose of items that are not suitable for the landfill. These include computers, mattresses, small and large appliances to name a few. For the full list of acceptable items, call the City of Thomasville at (229)227-7092. This event will take place from 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Balfour Park. The event will happen again next weekend at both Weston and Cherokee Park from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.

EASTER EXTRAVAGANZA

The City of Thomasville along with other local organizations are hosting an Easter Extravaganza with more than 5,000 eggs to be hunted from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Paradise Park.

TLH PLANETARIUM

The Tallahassee Astronomical Society is hosting a free planetarium show for 50 guests beginning at 10 a.m. “April Skies over Tallahassee” is a live planetarium show that will review prominent constellations, stars, and planet positions in the April morning and evening sky. It is recommended that interested guests arrive early as there's reduced occupancy.

FLORIDA FOLK HERITAGE AWARD CEREMONY

Beginning at 11 a.m. at the Museum of Florida History, an award ceremony will take place for the recipients of the Florida Folk Heritage Award. One of the recipients are the Florida Highwaymen.

On Sunrise Weekends, ABC 27 told you about these African American painters during Black History Month.

For Second Saturday in February, the Museum of Florida History hosted a paint with me where participants could learn more about the group who traveled across Florida and painted what inspired them most: our state's landscapes.

SECOND SATURDAY

Guests are invited to learn more about how instruments and music evolved in Florida at the Museum of Florida History. This will take place at 11 a.m. and guests can craft an instrument of their own.

Sunday, April 10

IMAX FILM SCREENING

Tallahassee non-profit Mother's Cry will be showing a film to bring awareness and information about mental illness through a locally sourced film. This event will be free at the Challenger Learning Center at 4:30 p.m.

HISTORY TALK

The Carrabelle History Museum and the Camp Gordon Johnson Museum are teaming up for a history talk.

The program is titled "Florida in World War I" where you can learn about the states contributions to the war and the impact of the 1918 pandemic on our state. It will take place in the upstairs room at C-Quarters Marina,501 St. James Avenue (Hwy 98), Carrabelle, Fla., from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. It's free but reservations are required.

PLANTING SUNFLOWERS FOR UKRAINE

In support of Ukraine, Tallahassee's Woodgate neighborhood will plant sunflowers in their front yards.

WORD OF SOUTH

Today is the last day to check out the Word of South Festival. This event will feature interactive programs, food vendors and performance acts.

