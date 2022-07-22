Around Town 7/23-7/24

WTXL ABC27

Posted at 5:19 PM, Jul 22, 2022

SATURDAY July 23 2022 SUNDOWN SERIES

The Sundown Series brings musical guests to Cascades Park every fourth Saturday of the summer. Saturday's music will be provided by Banditos with Two Foot Level. The event will take place from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. There is no charge to attend.

Northside Music Fest

An all day musical event will take place at Northside Community Center, 8005 Oak Grove Road. There will be food trucks, workshops, and the first concert will begin at 12 p.m. The final act takes the stage at 7 p.m. This event is free to the public.

The Addams Family

The Young Actors Theatre, 609 Glenview Drive, is bringing The Addams Family to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

SUNDAY July 24

Drag Brunch

Railroad Square Crafthouse, 620-1 Railroad Square, will be hosting a drag bunch Sunday. It will be hosted by Aphasia Dior Cassadine. Tickets are available online. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show begins at noon.

Fitness on Madison

A free Pure Barre class will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at 51 on Madison, 619 S. Woodward Ave. It is a 45 minutes class and attendees are asked to arrive 10 minutes early with a yoga mat or beach towel and water. Wrist weights are optional.

Make Your Own Jam

Ladies can stop by First Baptist Church in Quincy for a women's jam making party beginning at 4 p.m. Everything needed for the class and the link to RSVP can be found at the above link.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.