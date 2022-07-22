Around Town 7/23-7/24

SATURDAY July 23
- 2022 SUNDOWN SERIES
- The Sundown Series brings musical guests to Cascades Park every fourth Saturday of the summer. Saturday's music will be provided by Banditos with Two Foot Level. The event will take place from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. There is no charge to attend.
- Northside Music Fest
- An all day musical event will take place at Northside Community Center, 8005 Oak Grove Road. There will be food trucks, workshops, and the first concert will begin at 12 p.m. The final act takes the stage at 7 p.m. This event is free to the public.
- The Addams Family
- The Young Actors Theatre, 609 Glenview Drive, is bringing The Addams Family to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
SUNDAY July 24
- Drag Brunch
- Railroad Square Crafthouse, 620-1 Railroad Square, will be hosting a drag bunch Sunday. It will be hosted by Aphasia Dior Cassadine. Tickets are available online. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the show begins at noon.
- Fitness on Madison
- A free Pure Barre class will begin at 11 a.m. Sunday at 51 on Madison, 619 S. Woodward Ave. It is a 45 minutes class and attendees are asked to arrive 10 minutes early with a yoga mat or beach towel and water. Wrist weights are optional.
- Make Your Own Jam
- Ladies can stop by First Baptist Church in Quincy for a women's jam making party beginning at 4 p.m. Everything needed for the class and the link to RSVP can be found at the above link.