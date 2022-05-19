Apalachee Regional Planning Council to host disaster prep meeting

(WTXL) — The Apalachee Regional Planning Council (ARPC) is holding a meeting to address disaster preparedness in the community.

The purpose of the meeting is to receive feedback from county residents for the development of a countywide Shelter Plan.

It will address the needs of existing shelters to decrease the probability of loss of life and property.

The meeting will also provide Guidance and/or services to individuals who require special accommodation during a natural disaster or other emergency events.

The next ARPC public meetings is Monday, May 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Wakulla County's Panacea Community Center, located at 115 Otter Lake Road in Panacea.