Apalachee Center helping those with addiction

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Drugs laced with fentanyl led to 16 overdoses and nine deaths in Gadsden County earlier this month.

The Apalachee Center services seven counties in the Big Bend region.

They average 8,000 clients with an increase of 10%, for the last five years.

They service people with mental health issues and those that suffer from drug addiction. With a steady increase of 10% each year the Apalachee Center continues to expand their resources and make sure not to turn anyone away.

A federal grant allows them to help those who may not have the financial means to get rehab services.

Apalachee Center CEO Jay Reeve says the number one thing they can do to help is get the information out there and help provide their service.

"We serve folks regardless of their ability to pay. So, if folks are indigent, there is no charge. If folks have Medicaid, or Medicare, or commercial insurance we will charge those insurances. But to serve our point is to really is to make sure everybody can get the care whether or not they are insured," Reeve said.

Apalachee Officials says for those who are a threat to themselves or others they offer detox among outpatient treatment.