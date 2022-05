(WXTL) — The American Red Cross wants to remind you to donate blood this summer.

Donations typically drop off as schools let out and families go on vacations.

The red cross is offering various incentives for your donation like e-gift cards to a chance to win a travel camper.

Donors have until May 19 to take advantage of the perks in your effort to help save lives.

Contact the American Red Cross at 800-733-2767 or visit their website at www.redcrossblood.org for more information.