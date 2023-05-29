American Legion honors lost soldiers with American flags in Madison

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — Madison Florida is displaying hundreds of flags honoring lost soldiers surrounding the courthouse and city park.

American Legion Post 224 puts on the display.

ABC 27 spoke with John Moleskey, the watch commander for the American Legion about why it's important to remember the lives lost in combat.

"People are always excited every year when we put 'em up," Moleskey said about the flag display.

More than 28 local businesses helped sponsor the flag display. Money from the display is going towards local schools and helping veterans in need.