All Saints Café requests donations for workers, rent before ending business

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — After serving the community for 18 years, All Saints Café will be closing their doors.

Before they, go, they are making one final request.

The owners of the cafe are asking for donations to help their employees with expenses as they look for new jobs.

The owners tell us due to supply chain issues, covid, and new development in their neighborhood All Saints Café, located at 903 railroad Avenue, will be closing at the end of the month.

"Because we had to make the decision to close rather abruptly, we wanted to make sure we made our employees whole at the end of the life of the business," Evan Rossi co-owner of All Saints Café said.

All Saints Café last day of business will be June 30.

For more information to help, go to the cafe's Facebook page by clicking here or contact the cafe via email at allsaintscafetally@gmail.com.