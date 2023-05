TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida's governor honored more than 400 veterans and their families Sunday ahead of Memorial Day.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the First Lady Casey DeSantis welcomed hundreds of people Sunday afternoon to the governor's mansion for the occasion.

According to the Florida Department of Veterans' Affairs, Florida has the third largest veteran population in the country.

Florida is home to nearly 1.5 million veterans and 20 military installations.