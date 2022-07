GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — One Gadsden county family now has the keys to a new and improved home.

Sophia Baker's home was badly damaged during Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Her new home was paid for through state and federal grant funds, specifically designated for damages from Hurricane Michael.

Baker says she's glad to have a new place to call her own after Hurricane Michael took everything.

Baker's home is one of several that are being repaired or rebuilt due to Hurricane Michael.