Affordable house being built on southside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One new house being built on Tallahassee's Southside could save homeowners tens of thousands of dollars in construction costs.

The new housing unit being built near Orange Avenue on Tallahassee's Southside is using foam panels for structure.

With prices of labor and building materials rising because of inflation-- Bill Wilson says building energy efficient homes quickly and cost efficiently is critical.

The project is expected to cost around $370,000 but each unit will sell for under $200,000. According to Graceful Solutions, the average sale price for a home in Leon County is about $270,000.