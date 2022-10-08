ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ heading to Florida A&M University during homecoming week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A national morning news program will broadcast on Florida A&M University’s campus during homecoming week.

FAMU announced during its board of trustee meeting last week that ABC’s “Good Morning America” will broadcast live segments of the show on campus.

The broadcasts will be Friday, Oct. 28 at Bragg Memorial Stadium and Saturday, Oct. 29 during the FAMU Homecoming Parade.

According to a news release by FAMU, a seven-member team came to Tallahassee and met with FAMU personnel about locations to stage segments of the show.

“The campus is absolutely gorgeous, and I have a very good feeling that GMA will have a wonderful experience for our segment here,” Danielle Librizzo a coordinating producer with Good Morning America said of the campus in a statement provided by FAMU.

Florida A&M’s homecoming week is from Saturday, Oct. 22, through Saturday, Oct. 29.

“We have a wonderful tradition of Homecoming here with Rattlers coming from all over,” Florida A&M University president Larry Robinson said in a statement. “To allow the rest of the world to see some of the festivities, experience the rich culture, and hear about the accomplishments of our graduates and students at FAMU, it doesn’t get any better than that.”