DONATE NOW: ABC 27 teams up with Second Harvest for 9th annual Turkey Drive

Turkey Drive is set for Nov. 17
Posted at 10:58 AM, Nov 14, 2022
(WTXL) — To make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving, ABC 27 is hosting a turkey drive through Second Harvest of the Big Bend to help those facing food insecurity.

Turkey drop-off are this Thursday Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at two locations: Bannerman Crossing or Ponce De Leon Park in Tallahassee.

Their goal is to have 1,000 turkeys to feed 1,000 families.

Last year, the drive led to $35,942 in cash donations and 1,000 turkeys were donated.

ABC 27 launched the turkey drive in 2014.

If you'd rather donate money toward the cause, go online to give.fightinghunger.org.

