DONATE NOW: ABC 27 teams up with Second Harvest for 9th annual Turkey Drive

(WTXL) — To make sure nobody goes hungry this Thanksgiving, ABC 27 is hosting a turkey drive through Second Harvest of the Big Bend to help those facing food insecurity.
Turkey drop-off are this Thursday Nov. 17 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at two locations: Bannerman Crossing or Ponce De Leon Park in Tallahassee.
Their goal is to have 1,000 turkeys to feed 1,000 families.
Last year, the drive led to $35,942 in cash donations and 1,000 turkeys were donated.
ABC 27 launched the turkey drive in 2014.
If you'd rather donate money toward the cause, go online to give.fightinghunger.org.