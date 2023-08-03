A local woman turning her depression into a purpose

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “On my journey now I’m like wow look where I came from depression to discovering my purpose,” said Shauntelle Thompson.

A purpose that she now uses to inspire those of all ages.

Since 11 years old, Thompson has had a passion for hair.

“I really didn’t see myself as being a full-time entrepreneur or having a braiding academy,” she said.

But after overcoming depression what many would having quickly given up on, Trelle shifted her focus from being just a stylist to a mentor; creating the Beautie Braids Academy.

“I’m still growing, and I didn’t see myself doing this when I was that little girl,” said Thompson.

At the academy, girls of all ages learn everything from entrepreneurship to confidence building (celebrate yourself anything is possible) and of course hair braiding.

Armonie Jenkins is a student and says she likes learning different ways to braid from her and doing affirmations.

And while braiding may be the intertwining factor among the students, it’s the mentorship and sisterhood Trelle hopes that the students walk away with.

“My goal is to break that down, you think you’re coming for the skill but it’s all about the mindset,” said Thompson.

For more information on how you can become a student at the braiding academy, check out her website: BeautieBraidsAcademyshop .