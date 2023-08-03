Watch Now
Community

Actions

A local woman turning her depression into a purpose

Hair braiding inspiring the Youth!
Since 11-years-old Shauntelle Thompson has had a passion for hair. But after overcoming depression, what many would having quickly given up on, Trelle shifted her focus from being just a stylist to a mentor.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 12:40:54-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — “On my journey now I’m like wow look where I came from depression to discovering my purpose,” said Shauntelle Thompson.

A purpose that she now uses to inspire those of all ages.

Since 11 years old, Thompson has had a passion for hair.

“I really didn’t see myself as being a full-time entrepreneur or having a braiding academy,” she said.

But after overcoming depression what many would having quickly given up on, Trelle shifted her focus from being just a stylist to a mentor; creating the Beautie Braids Academy.

“I’m still growing, and I didn’t see myself doing this when I was that little girl,” said Thompson.

At the academy, girls of all ages learn everything from entrepreneurship to confidence building (celebrate yourself anything is possible) and of course hair braiding.

Armonie Jenkins is a student and says she likes learning different ways to braid from her and doing affirmations.

And while braiding may be the intertwining factor among the students, it’s the mentorship and sisterhood Trelle hopes that the students walk away with.

“My goal is to break that down, you think you’re coming for the skill but it’s all about the mindset,” said Thompson.

For more information on how you can become a student at the braiding academy, check out her website: BeautieBraidsAcademyshop .

The Beautie Braids Academy
Led by Shauntelle Thompson, the Beautie Braids Academy in Tallahassee, Florida mentors the youth in the community.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming