A Historic Milestone: TC Bakery Becomes the First Black Female Bakery at Tallahassee International Airport!

JASMINE MONROE

In a groundbreaking achievement that resonates with determination and representation, TC Bakery has etched its name in history as the first black female-owned bakery to grace the bustling halls of Tallahassee International Airport. This remarkable milestone stands as a testament to the bakery's unwavering dedication and the power of breaking barriers.

Founded by visionary baker Jennifer Young, TC Bakery's journey from a modest kitchen to the skies represents a story of perseverance and passion. With a blend of southern-inspired flavors and innovative recipes, the bakery's delectable treats have captured the hearts and taste buds of locals and visitors alike for over seven years.

With its mouthwatering pastries and confections display cases, TC Bakery's presence inside the airport marks a momentous leap forward for diverse entrepreneurship. Jennifer Young's belief in the importance of representation shines brightly as she paves the way for aspiring black entrepreneurs, showing them that their dreams are not only valid but also achievable.

As the aroma of freshly baked goods spreads through the air, travelers pause to taste a slice of history, making the experience of visiting Tallahassee International Airport an even more delightful journey.

Jasmine Monroe

With each purchase from TC Bakery, customers aren't just indulging in treats; they are becoming a part of a movement that celebrates diversity, resilience, and empowerment.

Here’s where you can find TC bakery products:

Piggly Wiggly of Tallahassee

Piggly Wiggly Supermarket Quincy

Fresh 4 Less Tallahassee

Community Co-op Market

Piggly Wiggly Food For Less Albany

SouthWood Sweets

Earley's Kitchen

Wild Ox Coffee Co

Tally Fish House & Oyster Bar

Gocki's Restaurant & Retail

Petal by Rose Gold Tampa

Atlas Coffee Co.

RedEye Coffee

Smoothie Time

3 Vending Machines - Lindy's Fried Chicken - Crawfordville, Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare- TMH partnership Nese's sweet tooth bakery

ChefTamra Eddy - partnership Memphis, Rhode Island

Midtown Reader - Piebrary

Rocky's Wakulla

Tallahassee International Airport

Rocky's Perry