A heartwarming story of a local woman beating the odds!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At 58-years-old, Beth Culley is one tough cookie.

From teaching a spin class, to being a personal trainer, Beth’s whole life changed in a matter of minutes when she suffered from a sharp pain in her chest.

That pop later to be diagnosed as an aortic dissection a serious condition in which a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body's main artery.

In some cases, if the blood goes through the outside aortic wall, it could be deadly.

“I knew something was wrong, but i didn’t know it was that bad,” said Beth.

And even though Beth worked out frequently according to the American Heart Association it’s hard to diagnose ad and may often be missed in women.

But after 14 hours of surgery and the help of TMH doctors Beth survived, but not without a fight; barely being able to walk Beth had to put training aside and focus on her own health.

“It was hard to believe that I was in this great shape then barley being able to put the recliner up,” said Beth.

After the proper amount of therapy, Beth is back to teaching. That journey now a testimony for others to never give up and keep fighting!

“I don’t believe in looking back and being sad I did it for my kids,” said Beth.

