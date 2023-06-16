Watch Now
2023 Juneteenth Empowerment Festival to be held at Cascades Park

Event is Saturday beginning at noon
The third Juneteenth Empowerment Festival in Tallahassee is also coming up this Saturday at Cascades Park from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Posted at 12:42 PM, Jun 16, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The third Juneteenth Empowerment Festival is coming up this weekend at Cascades Park.

On Saturday from noon until 6 p.m., there will be vendors, speakers and live music at Cascades Park to celebrate Juneteenth.

C.O.O. of Capital City Cultural Community Outreach, Alan Speed, says the event not only celebrates the holiday, but also allows small businesses to make their mark.

This year's event will also celebrate city of Tallahassee commissioner Curtis Richardson for his years of service to the community.

