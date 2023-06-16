2023 Juneteenth Empowerment Festival to be held at Cascades Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The third Juneteenth Empowerment Festival is coming up this weekend at Cascades Park.

On Saturday from noon until 6 p.m., there will be vendors, speakers and live music at Cascades Park to celebrate Juneteenth.

C.O.O. of Capital City Cultural Community Outreach, Alan Speed, says the event not only celebrates the holiday, but also allows small businesses to make their mark.

This year's event will also celebrate city of Tallahassee commissioner Curtis Richardson for his years of service to the community.