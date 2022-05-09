2022 Miss. Wakulla County crowned

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 2022 Miss. Wakulla County pageant was held at the Wakulla High School auditorium Saturday.

According to a news release, Victoria Dichio was crowned the 2022 Miss Wakulla County, earning a $1,000 scholarship to further her education.

Dichio competed in the areas of scholastic and community achievement, short essay, personal interview, personal introduction, evening gown and an on-stage question. Victoria also won Best Interview and the Scholastic & Community Achievement award.

Molly Jones served as the 2021 Miss. Wakulla County.

Other winners Saturday included Claire Blackwell, who was crowned as Jr. Miss. Wakulla, and the Jr. Miss. 1st Runner Up was Taylor Gray.

Linda Carr was crowned Young Miss. Wakulla, and the Young Miss. 1st Runner Up was Rayna Hamel. Anna High was crowned Little Miss. Wakulla, and Tiny Miss 1st Runner was Olivia Compton.

In the Tiny Miss. category, Adley Willis was crowned Tiny Miss. Wakulla, 1st Runner Up was Bay Sanders, 2nd Runner Up was Lucy Showers, and 3rd Runner Up was Chloe Porter.

The news release acknowledged Bluewater Realty Group, Chicken Salad Chick, Weathe and Lane, The Cookie Lady, WHS Administration and staff, WHS Drama Teacher Mrs. Sanchez, and Wakulla High School Theatre Troupe 5036, and emcee Miss. Wekiva Springs 2022 Tia Unsell.

Wakulla County Clerk of Court & Comptroller Greg James, 2022 Mrs. North America Jennifer Powell, and Mrs. Letisha Berola served as pageant judges.

Those interested in having Miss. Wakulla attend an event should contact misswakullacounty@gmail.com for more information.