TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Mentoring, education, economic development and health and wellness.

These are all the ways that the Tallahassee area 100 Black Men of America organization is making an impact on young Black men.

The 100 Black Men hosts mentoring events every Saturday and encourages kids of all ages to attend and build a strong connection.

For more information, visit the 100 Black Men of Tallahassee Facebook page by clicking here.