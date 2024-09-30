Comfort stations now set up across Jefferson County for neighbors to shower, do laundry, and more

Leaders say Eastern Jefferson County got hit the hardest by Hurricane Helene.

Comfort stations are now open for neighbors to use.

Watch the video to see what you can do at the stations.

These stations behind me are giving neighbors a chance to freshen up after hurricane Helene came and caused a lot of neighbor’s damage. I’m Ashley Engle in the Monticello neighborhood. I’m looking to see what the damage assessment is here and what leaders are doing to ease the stress off of neighbors.

"The power lines looked like the tangoed and didn't know how to dance and its really bad."

Annie Lagreco and her family are still without power since Helene came through.

Her and her family are using the comfort stations to freshen up until their power is restored.

"I have well water, so my water runs on electricity."

Neighbors can do their laundry, use the restroom and shower for free during this difficult time.

Some who I spoke too who didn't want to speak on camera say the damage at their homes are causing their home to be too dangerous to live in.

"We've seen some homes that have been leveled to the ground pine trees through mobile homes completely through the middle."

I spoke with Jefferson County's Property Appraiser Angelia Gray. She says over 50 homes are damaged or destroyed completely due to Helene.

She says neighbors can report damage to this website shown on your screen and if you need resources.

"They can upload photos form their damage or they can report damage. Then we can go out in the field and verify."

Jefferson County also had the U.S. Army National Guard handing out food, water, MRES and more to neighbors at the comfort stations.

Sheriff Mac McNeil says, they will move more of these resources to the eastern part of the county.

"The ones on the western side of the county we will slowly start closing them down along with the pods just because the power is on and people don't need those resources. They need them more over here because this part of our county was hit the hardest.

Resources that neighbors like Annie and her family are grateful for.

"Air mainly and a good shower."

If you are needing to use a comfort station or need food and water, I will have all of the locations and information linked to this story on our website, at WTXL.TV .

COMFORT STATION ADDRESSES