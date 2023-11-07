Colorado police officer accused of sexual assault of a teen girl

A police officer in Loveland, Colorado, is facing multiple felonies and misdemeanors after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teenager at a park over the summer.

On Oct. 23, a 15-year-old girl and her family contacted the Loveland Police Department, and the girl said an on-duty police officer had contacted her at a park during the summer of 2023 and sexually assaulted her, Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran said Monday afternoon. While the teen could remember his face, she didn't recall his name.

The police department reached out to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to ask them to lead the investigation. Police also alerted the district attorney's office, Doran said.

The teenager participated in an in-depth interview on Oct. 26.

“Reporting a traumatic incident takes a lot of courage and I am proud of the young woman who came forward in this situation," Doran said.

Her information, plus evidence collected by investigators, led them to determine the date and location of the alleged crime. Police were able to identify the officer involved as Dylan Miller. When he reported to his next shift on Oct. 27, he was put on administrative leave.

Larimer County Sheriff John Feyen said his office learned through their investigation that Miller contacted the 15-year-old victim and several others during a traffic stop in late July. The victim said a few days later, she was at a Loveland park after dark with one other friend. Miller, in his uniform and in his patrol car, pulled up at the park and approached them. He told the other individual to leave, which he did, so it was just him and the 15-year-old, Feyen said.

Feyen said Miller then told the girl to walk with him to a secluded area of the park, where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

After a warrant was issued for his arrest, Miller was taken into custody on Monday on charges of first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, unlawful sexual contact by a peace officer, sexual assault, official oppression and first-degree official misconduct. Doran called the investigation that led to these charges "substantial" and "complex."

Given the nature of those charges, the sheriff's office is concerned there may be other victims. He is asking any other victims to come forward. Anybody who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.

Miller, who was hired by the Loveland Police Department in 2022, has been fired.

“I want to be very clear about where I and your Loveland Police Department stand," Doran said. "People who victimize children deserve to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone who uses their badge to do so is a disgrace to this profession and should be rooted out.”

This story was published by Stephanie Butzer at Scripps News Denver.

