Colorado man arrested at airport over plans to go fight for ISIS

A man in Colorado was arrested after allegedly making plans to fly overseas and help fight for ISIS.

The Department of Justice said 18-year-old Humzah Mashkoor was arrested at Denver International Airport on Monday, before he could board the first leg of an overseas trip.

Mashkoor had been on his way to the United Arab Emirates, where he planned to stay before eventually making his way to either Afghanistan or Syria “to serve as a fighter for ISIS,” the DOJ said, citing the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint.

The DOJ said Mashkoor was charged with “attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization.” He made his first appearance in federal court on Tuesday.

The case is under investigation by the FBI Denver Field Office.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Cramer-Babycz for the District of Colorado is prosecuting the case, with help from Jennifer Levy of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, the DOJ said.

