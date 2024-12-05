SEE: new beginnings for Seminole football as the early signing period starts

Now, 15 new players are set to join the Noles during the early signing period.

Wednesday marked the start of the early signing period for recruits around college football, and will last through Friday, Dec. 6.

Watch the video above to hear from FSU fans and head coach Mike Norvell.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

It's a start of a new beginning for Florida State football.

I'm Terry Gilliam your Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

It's the first day of early signing period in college football but looking at the optimism of the program's future.

"I grew up a Seminole true and proud. I bleed Garnet and Gold."

Andrew Rice and Austin Brown are longtime FSU fans. They tell me this year's outcome of the season didn't go as planned but are optimistic for the future.

"I do expect us to have a bounce back year from a 2-10 season."

That bounce back starts now.

But for the Florida State Seminoles, recruits are one of the many new looks to the program.

Recently, it was announced the hiring of former UCF head coach, Gus Malzahn, to be the new offensive coordinator.

Seminoles head coach, Mike Norvell, spoke about the trajectory of the team Wednesday afternoon.

"…it's going to be a great deal of momentum as we push forward."

National Signing Day is Feb. 5, 2025. That's when the rest of the recruits will wait to sign with FSU or other schools of their choice.

That's a time where FSU fans like Andrew and Austin, believe things could turn around.

"We learned a lot from this season, I think going forward it's only going to get better from here."

Norvell also says the new players that signed Wednesday could have an immediate impact next season. In Collegetown, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.