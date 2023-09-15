Chick-fil-A returns to U.K. after gay rights backlash forced a retreat

CNN — Chick-fil-A has returned to the United Kingdom after retreating following a gay rights backlash

LGBTQ rights protesters forced the fast-food chain to close a pop-up site in the U.K. in 2019. For years, the chain faced criticism for its past donations to organizations which have expressed opposition to gay rights, including same-sex marriage.

In 2019 Chick-fil-A ended donations to anti-LGBTQ groups and said it would give only to organizations working on education, homelessness and hunger.

Four years later, the company says it will open its first store in early 2025. Another four will open over the following two years. All of them will be franchises.

They are expected to create between 80 and 120 jobs each and will be the Chick-fil-A's first stores outside North America.