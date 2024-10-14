Chattahoochee Public Library set to be renovated and expanded to bring more resources to the neighborhood

Chattahoochee Library is getting renovated and expanded to serve neighbors in Gadsden County.

County leaders will be voting to approve funding for this project October 15th

Watch the video to see what will be put inside the library.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Giving neighbors more resources in the Chattahoochee neighborhood. I’m Ashley Engle your neighborhood reporter where county leaders are working to expand and renovate the Chattahoochee library. Here’s what’s going to be added.

"We hadn't had them in quite some time."

The Chattahoochee Public Library is going through a renovation and expansion to better serve neighbors like Janice.

A telehealth and career center will be a key part of those changes.

"If you have an emergency and you got to go right then and there, you're in a dilemma."

Right now, many neighbors in Chattahoochee have to travel outside of the community to get care.

"Some of the medical necessities over here, it would be great to have a telehealth here so they wouldn't have to drive as far as Tallahassee or possibly to Jackson County. "

Tabitha Washington is Gadsden County's Library Services Director.

Washington says that transportation for some neighbors is a challenge. With this addition, neighbors can get the care they need in Chattahoochee.

If they needed a quick appointment they can do it right here at the library.

The career center will have classrooms and areas for small businesses to hold meetings.

Additions in this neighborhood that neighbors like Janice have been asking for, for quite some time now.

"We need a lot more things in Chattahoochee but this one of the priorities we need."

Right now, the county needs to approve the Florida Commerce Agreement which will award the county $4 million dollars to do this project. That vote will occur at the county commission meeting on October 15th.

