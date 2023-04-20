Charges dropped against Alec Baldwin in fatal 'Rust' film set shooting

Lawyers for Alec Baldwin say manslaughter charges brought against the actor after the fatal shooting on the set of the movie "Rust" have been dropped.

“We are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case against Alec Baldwin and we encourage a proper investigation into the facts and circumstances of this tragic accident," said attorneys Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro in a statement.

Baldwin was charged in January with involuntary manslaughter for the 2021 shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico movie set.

SEE MORE: 'Rust' movie reboots after fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins

Prosecutors have faced numerous stumbles since the charges were announced, but it's unclear what ultimately led to the case being dismissed.

The Santa Fe district attorney had already dropped an original gun enhancement charge after Baldwin's attorney pointed out that the law went into effect months after the shooting.

A special prosecutor, who is also a New Mexico state legislator, then resigned from the case.

The film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of making sure the gun wasn't loaded with real bullets, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter in January. It's unclear whether charges against her would also be dropped.

Baldwin has maintained his innocence, claiming he was told that the gun was safe. He also said in a TV interview that he did not pull the trigger when the gun went off, and that he only cocked the hammer.