Cave tour boat capsizes near New York

Multiple rescue crews are responding to a tour boat that capsized near New York.

According to the City of Lockport, the passengers were taking part in a cave tour when the boat capsized at around 11:30 a.m.

Scripps News Buffaloreports that four people were taken to a local hospital. A spokesperson for Eastern Niagara Health System said none of their injuries were believed to be critical.

The boat ride runs along the Erie Canal. It's billed as a 75-minute guided underground tour.

This is what is looks like right now along the Erie Canal. City of Lockport Fire Dept. is assisting @WKBW pic.twitter.com/bJPIko4eDy — Kristen Mirand WKBW (@kristen_mirand) June 12, 2023

