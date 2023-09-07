Brooks County man charged with murdering his own father; see where it happened

A 23-year-old man from South Georgia is charged with murdering his father.

Brooks County Sheriff, Mike Dewey, requested the assistance of the GBI following the shooting.

On Friday, September 1, 2023, about 9:15 pm, Brooks County Sheriff Mike Dewey requested the assistance of the GBI with a murder that took place in the 700 Block of Old Pavo Road in Brooks County, Georgia. The victim has been identified as Robert Rose, 45 years old, was shot and killed inside his residence. Rose was sent to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy was conducted this week.

Agents and a Crime Scene Specialist responded to the scene to partner with Brooks County Deputies and Investigators already on the scene. Rory Rose who lives with the victim and is also his son, has been arrested and charged in connection to Rose’s death. Rory Rose, 23 years old, has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. He was taken to the Brooks County Jail and booked on these charges.

This case is active and ongoing. When complete, a copy of the case file will be provided to District Attorney Brad Shealy for prosecution. Anyone with information about this case can call GBI at 229-225-4090 or the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.