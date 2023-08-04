'Breaking Bad' actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Actor Mark Margolis, best known for his portrayal of the drug dealer Hector "Tio" Salamanca in the acclaimed series "Breaking Bad," has died.

According to multiple reports, including Variety, his son, Morgan Margolis, announced that the actor died Thursday at Mt. Sinai Hospital in New York City.

His memorable performances left a mark in the world of entertainment. He was nominated for an Emmy in 2012 for his portrayal of Salamanca.

Margolis also appeared in more than 50 off-Broadway plays, but he made his breakthrough in cinematography with a notable role in Brian De Palma's mob classic "Scarface." In this film, Margolis portrayed the villain and loyal bodyguard Alberto, also known as "The Shadow."

"He was one of a kind. We won’t see his likes again. He was a treasured client and a lifelong friend. I was lucky to know him," said Margolis’ manager, Robert Kolker, in a statement obtained by Variety.

Margolis, was 83 years old. A cause of death was not immediately revealed.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com