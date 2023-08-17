BODYCAM VIDEO: How Tallahassee Police caught a suspect accused of stealing car with child inside

A mother left her 23-month-old child in a running vehicle while she went in a store in Tallahassee.

Police say a 20-year-old woman drove away with that vehicle with the child still inside.

Watch the video to see how police brought the suspect into custody

NARRATIVE FROM TALLAHASSEE POLICE:

Thursday morning, just after 8 a.m., officers responded to the Dollar General, located at 333 Ausley Road, regarding a vehicle theft and kidnapping of a 23-month-old child.

The mother left the vehicle running with the child inside while she briefly went into the store. During this time, the suspect, 20-year-old Diamond Thompson, drove the vehicle away with the child inside.

Multiple responding officers began tracking the vehicle using the victim’s Apple AirTag and learned Thompson dropped the child off at a nearby Tallahassee Fire Department station. After a pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop and Thompson fled on foot. Officers gave chase and safely apprehended the woman following a TASER deployment.

Thompson was taken into custody without further incident and faces charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnapping, and fleeing with disregard for others’ safety.

This swift response and subsequent arrest serve as a testament to TPD’s unwavering commitment to protecting the community and bringing justice to victims.