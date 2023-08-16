BODYCAM VIDEO: Florida pilot rescued from ocean after plane crash

MONROE COUNTY FLA. (WTXL) — Federal aviation authorities are investigating a small plane crash off the coast of Florida's lower keys.

It happened Sunday morning approximately three miles off Sawyer Key. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office rescued the pilot from the water.

The pilot was identified as 40-year-old Adam Joseph Barney of Orlando, Florida. He told authorities both engines on the plane had stopped working.

Officials are still working to determine an official cause of the crash. Barney said he had no passengers.

Paramedics took him to a local hospital to get checked out. He is expected to be okay.