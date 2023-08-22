Watch Now
BODYCAM VIDEO: Cop saves family after spotting house fire

Officer helped put fire out using a water hose
Police officer helps put out a house fire
Posted at 12:19 PM, Aug 22, 2023
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (CNN) — An Ohio police officer was in the right place at the right time when he managed to help save a family from a house fire.

Bodycam video shows the officer approaching the window of a home where he spotted flames from the outside. He quickly jumped into action grabbing a water hose to help put out the fire.

You can hear him yelling at the family inside to get out. According to police, the homeowners were using a fire pit on their deck and they thought they put it out. No one was hurt. Investigators are using this video as a reminder about fire pit safety.

