Blue Mass service in Quincy honors first responders

Blue Mass has been a tradition in the United States since the 1930's.

2023 Marked the 5th year celebration of Blue Mass for St. Paul of Episcopal Church.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Blue Mass has been a tradition in the U.S. Since 1934. I'm Terry Gilliam in Quincy, where this event has spread across the country and is prominent in Gadsden County.

"It makes me feel grateful that the community, especially the spiritual community have such a mass for law enforcement and first responders."

That was Gadsen County Sheriff Morris Young. He's held that post for almost 20 years.

Morris and others attended St. Paul's Episcopal church in Quincy Sunday morning for blue mass.

It's a tradition that's been in the U.S. Since 1934… to honor and pray for those employed in public service.

"The service itself coincides… working alongside law enforcement, and praying for us, and making sure that we are okay."

I asked young what blue means to all those who apart of the tradition…

He says…

"Having such a mass, knowing that somebody cares about us just makes us feel like our job is worthy.

It's something that keeps young in good spirits."

THIS MARKED THE 5th YEAR THAT SAINT PAUL'S HAS HOSTED THE BLUE MASS

In Quincy, Terry Gilliam, ABC27.

