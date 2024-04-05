Biden visits Baltimore, will ask Congress to fully pay for new bridge

President Joe Biden is headed to Baltimore on Friday, just over a week after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed, killing six construction workers.

The bridge collapsed immediately after a barge ran into the bridge. Although authorities were able to stop car traffic on the bridge with seconds to spare, construction workers were unable to get off the bridge in time.

The bridge's closure has caused significant disruptions to both vehicular and shipping traffic. A major port has been forced to close in the wake of the collapse as the remnants of the bridge remain in the water.

White House officials said President Biden will gather officials to discuss ongoing response efforts with the goal of getting the Port of Baltimore open "as soon as humanly possible."

The Biden administration also sent Congress a letter on Friday urging lawmakers to use federal dollars to fully pay for the rebuilding of the bridge. The administration noted that the federal government fully paid for the rebuilt I-35W bridge when it collapsed in Minnesota in 2007.

The Biden administration is also expected to highlight the immediate actions its taking to provide assistance. That assistance includes $60 million in emergency relief funds for Maryland's initial costs, providing loans for small businesses impacted, grants for workers affected by the bridge collapse and providing federal resources to help clear the wreckage.

President Biden is also expected to meet with the families of the victims who lost their lives in the bridge collapse.

"The president is continuing to lead a whole-of-government approach to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge," a senior administration official said. "As the president said within hours of the collapse: this administration will be with the people of Baltimore every step of the way."

