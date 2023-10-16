Below average temperatures continue through the workweek, with sunny skies dominating the region

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures across the region this afternoon remain in the 60s with a few locations making a run at 70 degrees this afternoon. This is well below our average high of 82 degrees, and the cool weather will last through the week. Winds from the northwest continue to bring cooler and drier air into the region, with winds breezy at times gusting up to 20 miles per hour. Some passing clouds in the early evening will make way for clear skies overnight, with temperatures dropping through the 50s falling into the 40s early morning.

Tomorrow will be the coolest day of the week, with temperatures in the 50s in the morning, only reaching the upper 60s in the afternoon. Sunny skies will dominate the day with very little cloud cover across the region. Lows tomorrow night will dip into the 40s again, before a slight warming trend towards the end of the week. Upper 70s return to the forecast on Friday, with an isolated chance at a shower. The weekend brings a return to the 80s with sunny skies continuing with very low rain chances. This will rebound temperatures back to near average.