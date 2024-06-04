Watch Now
BE AWARE: 14K Acre prescribed burn in Wakulla County expected to bring smoke to the Tallahassee

Posted at 6:14 PM, Jun 04, 2024

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Apalachicola National Forest fire management team is expected to do a prescribed burn of about 14,000 acres Wednesday, June 5.

The burn will begin at 10 a.m.

Teams will be using hand-held torches and aircraft to start small fires in strategic areas.

The location of this burn is west of the Sopchoppy River, and south of FH-13 in Bradwell Bay, in Wakulla County.

 

Due to the size of the prescribed burn, the U.S. Forest Service National Fire says people living in Tallahassee and people living around Lake Talquin are likely to see smoke in the area.

Fire officials say the prescribed fires are good for the forest, wildlife and entire eco-system.

In a Facebook post, it explains the fires help many plants and trees need fire to grow and thrive.

 

Forest staff also use fire warning signs, temporary road closures and detours for public safety.

Forest officials warns, if you’re driving, biking or hiking around this forest, please pay extra attention to the signs.

Be prepared to stop and turn around, watch out for animals near the road, and do not enter the prescribed burn areas.

