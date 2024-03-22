Baskin-Robbins’ bunny cake is back for Easter

Spring has arrived at Baskin-Robbins, where you’ll not only find a new ice cream flavor to help celebrate the season, but also two new cakes made just for Easter.

The ice cream shop’s Hopscotch the Bunny Cake is once again back on the menu and this year, it’s joined by a new Petal Pop Cake that would make an easy dessert for any spring gathering. Each one serves 6-8 people.

The Hopscotch the Bunny Cake is dome-shaped and made with white chocolate bunny ears and feet. The bunny is surrounded by a bed of “grass” made of icing and sprinkles. The Petal Pop Cake is purple and features multiple colors of pastel buttercream rosettes.

MORE: No-bake dirt cake is the perfect easy Easter dessert

Both cakes can be made with any ice cream flavor of your choosing. Cost varies geographically but expect to pay $30-$40 for the bunny cake and $29.99 for the Petal Pop cake. Note that not all Baskin-Robbins locations carry cakes, but you can use the Find A Shop feature on the website to find one that does.

You can save $3 on a purchase of $10 or more (get either cake!) when ordering online with promo code TASTY now through May 17.

Baskin-Robbins

MORE: How to make a lamb-shaped cake for Easter

If you’re not up for a full cake, Baskin-Robbins has also added a new ice cream flavor to the menu. Mexican Chocolate Brownie is made with Mexican chocolate ice cream, Oreo cookie pieces, Mexican chocolate brownie batter swirls and a touch of cinnamon.

Baskin-Robbins

Springtime flavors have also arrived at Starbucks, where you’ll find two new beverages with lavender, and at Wendy’s, where they’ve added an Orange Dreamsicle Frosty to the menu.

You’ll also find a new spring collection at Krispy Kreme, which includes four mini doughnuts featuring spring colors and themes to make you think of the season — like a bird’s nest and a hatching chick. The Mini Birds Nest Doughnut is also topped with Cadbury Mini Eggs for an extra spring touch, while the Hatching Chick Doughnut is decorated in yellow icing and white sprinkles. It also has chocolate and orange icing for the eyes and beak.

Baskin-Robbins’ bunny cake is back for Easter originally appeared on Simplemost.com