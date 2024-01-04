About 20 percent of Bainbridge lacks health insurance; see where help is available

Affordable healthcare plans open enrollment deadline is January 16.

Despite the efforts to expand affordability, the Kaiser Family Foundation reports these plans are expected to cost more in 2024.





BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Tracking affordable access to healthcare in South Georgia.

"I was really stressed and worried about a lot of things,” said first time mom Markayla Wimberly.

As we head into the last week of open enrollment for affordable healthcare, I'm investigating where those without health insurance can turn in my community.

"I wasn't expecting to go this long,” Wimberly.

Wimberly recently gave birth to the first baby born in Decatur County in 2024.

That baby's name?

"Mazari Marie,” according to Wimberly.

She told me she went through a period of uncertainty before learning she will be covered under medicaid for labor and delivery fees.

"At first I didn't have insurance at all. So I was really stressed and worried about a lot of things,” said Wimberly.

Open enrollment for affordable health care coverage is open right now.

These are affordable care act plans.

The median premium price is going up six percent.

In Bainbridge, that's a tough pill to swallow.

The U.S. Census Bureau shows almost 20 percent of the community has no health coverage.

So where can people go?

"Primary care of southwest Georgia is a primary care doctors office where we see patients anywhere from infants to geriatric,” site manager for Primary Care of Southwest Georgia, Precious Wynn.

She explained how the services are of the same quality you would find at any other notable medical facility here in town.

"We're able to give them the same care as those who have private insurance. By making [it] affordable for them."

Places like Primary care of Southwest Georgia operate on a sliding scale when it comes time to pay for medical services.

Clinics that allow patients to pay based on income serve the uninsured population.

A for the first baby born in Decatur County this year mom says she and Mazari's father are ready to travel home as a new family.

"I'm excited to start this journey,” said Wimberly.

If you're struggling with transportation, reach out to Primary Care of Southwest Georgia to find out if you qualify for a free ride.

Open enrollment for affordable healthcare plans ends January 16th.

