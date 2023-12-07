Local organization helps disabled population live independently

A hidden gem in our own backyards continues to advocate for our disabled community members.

Many disabled residents struggle with means for transportation but BAIN Incorporated is local and connecting neighbors to resources.

Watch the story to hear from a mother who says she would be lost without the vital resources offered through BAIN.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Supporting disabled neighbors. After reviewing census data I found out that people living in rural areas are more likely to experience disability.

"I have had polio since I was like 11 months old. I grew up in this environment and I know what is needed,” said Malissa Thompson, executive director, BAIN Incorporated.

There's only one long standing organization in the city guiding disabled residents on a pathway to independent living.

“How did you get introduced to BAIN,” said WTXL reporter AJ Douglas.

"I got introduced to BAIN when my baby was small,” Tina Smith, Bainbridge resident

Smith has been using services through BAIN Incorporated for almost twelve years after her son was diagnosed with a limb deficiency.

Also, four years ago Smith became disabled herself and now walks with a prosthetic leg.

The non-profit organization helps disabled residents to succeed living on their own.

I paid Smith a visit to sit down and talk about the impact the organization has made.

"ALL his equipment, his schooling… It's just a whole lot,” according to Smith.

The non-profit offers different services to meet each individual needs ranging from home modification, accessibility, and overall helping neighbors gain independence.

"I do what I was doing when I had both my real legs,” said Smith.

Smith's disabled son is currently attending Georgia State University…

“Do you feel like BAIN helped your son get to where he is today,” said AJ.

“Yes!” said Smith.

"We'll teach them how to live out in the world,” said Thompson.

Find out more about BAIN here.