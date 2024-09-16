Newly formed coalition in Decatur County aims to combine resources to support homeless

A group of concerned locals are working collectively through a county coalition to support homeless community.

The next round table discussion will take place September 25.

Watch the story to hear what this new coalition has planned and how others can get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People from all walks of life are coming together to support neighbors struggling with housing.

WTXL reporter AJ Douglas was in the Bainbridge neighborhood where a newly formed coalition here is planning solutions.

"It's time to do it. It's time to put our boots on the ground right now,” said Stephanie Sorrello, a lead, for the Decatur county coalition

Sorrelle is working as the lead of a new coalition in Decatur County where she and other community members each bring resources to the unhoused together.

"[Helping them] to find jobs and to have their lights stay on and not be evicted from their houses,” according to Sorrelle. “ Also the people that are homeless try to help teach them that they're cared about."

Sorrelle said that she and other members are driven to this work by a higher power in hopes of finally bridging gaps that lead to solutions that lead to permanent housing for vulnerable populations.

"Seventeen years ago my husband and I moved to Bainbridge, and God had laid it on our hearts to do something in this regard,” said Sorrelle.

Dwight Tomlin Sr. is another coalition member who says after returning to his hometown of Bainbridge, Georgia after thirty years he quickly realized things had changed.

"I've seen many homeless people out in different areas of the city. I've seen them at the library, mall, and at different convenience stores,” said Dwight Tomlin Sr.,

Tomlin said he wanted to join a team to develop a plan of action with others.

"We help them to help themselves to get back on their feet,” said Tomlin.

Tomlin, who is a property owner, said he's planning to offer temporary housing that will aid neighbors struggling with housing through a 90 to 120 day program.

Assistant director for the library system, Catherine Vanstone, said the library is often a hub for homeless individuals throughout the community.

Southwest Georgia regional library participates in the Georgia Department of Human Services kiosk initiative that allows patrons to renew social services benefits.

"The needs in our community surrounding homelessness and what our community and what our community can offer,” said Vanstone,.

Sorrelle said the previous round table revealed the need to bring all resources together.

"We are collecting people that have that same passion and have the resources to actually do it,” said Vanstone.

Have resources you want to bring to the table?

The next round table meeting will be September 25 at Friendship House at 1 p.m.

Find out more details by contacting Sorrelle directly, stephanie@friendsministriesga.org.

