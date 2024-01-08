First fishing tournament of the year helps business owners in Bainbridge reel in the bucks

Florida BASS Nation Jr/ high School Series Tournament brought in almost 300 competitors from Georgia, Alabama, and Florida.

The city's community affairs director Crystal Hines says visitors stayed at hotels, ate at local restaurants and shopped at our stores bringing just over $100,000 to the city.

Fishing is big business for Bainbridge!

I added up how the $100,000 spent in the city over the weekend is pushing businesses forward into the new year.

"We saw a significant impact,” said April Shockley, the general manager for The Holiday Inn express suites.

Shockley said she's lived in Bainbridge most of her life.

"I was a college student and started working here many years ago,” said Shockley.

The locally owned franchise is one of many businesses feeling the benefit of an estimated 500 visitors that ventured into the city over the weekend.

The Florida BASS Nation Jr/ high School Series fishing tournament drew the crowds in.

"We really need that… We had a high increase in occupancy,” Shockley.

And those weekend events help her keep on budget.

"We are busy during the week within the corporate travel world and on the weekends it's just slow,” said Shockley.

Bainbridge gas stations are also filled up with funds thanks to the visitors.

Assistant manager for Raceway , Nina Donalson says the uptick in foot traffic did not go unnoticed.

"We had a increase in 20% of sales this weekend,” said Donalson.

It's not just fishing that brings people to town.

"We have mule day.. We have a bikefest here. So a lot of people will stop here,” said Donalson.

More events to look out for include a season opener January 20th and the Bainbridge Jazz and Blues festival that is the first weekend in February.