First fatal crash of the year has Bainbridge neighbors calling for drivers to slow down

February 1 marked the first fatal crash of the year in Bainbridge.

Neighbors are asking drivers to slow down and pay attention after a deadly crash.

"They are going too fast,” said Brianna Williams, a Bainbridge resident living on highway 84.

A dangerous stretch of road in Bainbridge is renewing calls for change.

"I do think that it's unsafe,” said Williams.

Williams has lived in Bainbridge since June.

She told me she works at the Dollar General that's nearby.

"I feel afraid of all the upcoming traffic and how fast it's going,” said Williams.

Fear that’s being felt even more now with the death of a 64-year-old.

Janice Harrell was rear ended on highway 84 while waiting at a stoplight.

Police say the driver simply failed to slow down.

"Speed limits are reasonable. Traffic lights are reasonable. I feel like the drivers just need to pay more close attention,” according to Nylah Dumas, a patrol officer and resident.

Dumas is not only a local police officer but she lives minutes from where the deadly crash happened.

She travels 84 east also known as Thomasville Highway daily.

She said while safety measures in place should keep drivers safe... drivers can do more to keep each other safe.

"Pay attention to what you're doing and stay off cell phones,” said Dumas.

Dumas and Williams are not alone with their concerns about safety.

I talked to other people off camera who say they are concerned with the amount of traffic that will be increased in the area when the new middle school is complete this fall.

And with the new addition Dumas says will come additional safety measures.

"Patrol officers will definitely be out patrolling more. On top of the school resource officers and the sheriff's office. We've already had conversations about how to [reduce] the amount of traffic,” according to Dumas

Since I've been reporting in Bainbridge, I've reported on another traffic crash and more calls for people to slow down along this stretch of highway.

Williams hopes those safety changes don't stop there.

“Georgia needs to do something about that.. Georgia needs to do a little bit better.”

Dumas tells me that patrols are expected to increase after the new middle school is completed.

