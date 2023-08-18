Kaylin Jean-Louis, is the Executive Director of Kaylin’s Caring Konnection, Inc. She started in 2016 with a passion for helping others in the community, by being that beacon of light and hope to those who may have lost theirs. Her mission is to see others smiling and happy by simply showing I Care.

After doing some quick research Kaylin found that Homelessness in our nation was on the rise at alarming rates. According to HUD’s (The Department of Housing and Urban Development) most recent report on Homelessness in 2023, Florida ranks 16th among states for the unhoused people per capita, with 25,959 people current experiencing homelessness, it has the 3rd largest number in the country. Kaylin took those statistics to the heart and decided to make a change. Backpacks for the Homeless #WeGotYourBack Service Day, provides Backpacks of Care to the homeless in our community. The goal was to impact 100-Homeless lives in one day! With the help of sponsors, partners, and volunteers, that goal was met. And while she understood that providing backpacks full of necessities wouldn’t cure the homeless problem, it filled their hearts with joy in knowing that Someone...People...Us...Our Community, CARES!

This year, she’s doing it, again, with the goal of having an even greater impact! The Service Day event will be held on August 19th, 2023, at 9:30am, at Life Changers Cogic on Miccosukee road.

TOGETHER, they’re going to impact and change lives by showing them we care and #wegotyourback.

To learn more about Kaylin’s Caring Konnection, Inc. and/or to register for the event, please visit my website at www.kaylinscaringkonnection.com/kckserviceday2023.