APPLICATIONS OPEN: Thomasville History Center offers new opportunities for teens

The apprenticeship program is for Thomas County High School Students.

Students are able to gain hands-on experience and volunteer hours.

The program is a year long.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Getting the next generation involved in preserving South Georgia's history.

The Thomasville History Center is officially accepting applications for their Apprenticeship Program.

Applications are open to current 9th through 11th graders enrolled at public, private, or homeschool programs in Thomas County.

It lasts the entire year and gives students hands on experience. They'll learn how to operate non-profits and museums. They also get to earn volunteer hours.

Students will also get the chance to propose a temporary exhibit for the center.

The Thomasville History Center will accept a maximum of 8 students per cohort.

Applications to join The Apprentice Program are due August 25.